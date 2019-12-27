De-Bunking the Myth of the Jewish Conspiracy

Recently, I’ve noticed a strong resurgence of a lazy tendency to blame all the world’s problems on “the Jews”. At least 20% of my published articles over the past year have resulted in readers condemning me for not saying that Jews are the causal hand running the world and here, I’d like very much to say something about this. I think this is especially important since a growing number of influential alt-media platforms such as Russia Insider have moved not only towards an absolutely anti-Jewish, but also a dangerously pro-Hitler narrative that I believe must be nipped in the bud and put into some rational perspective.

Just to state clearly off the bat, I am not a fan of the ADL, the Rothschild banking dynasty, the younger Warburg dynasty, Mossad-affiliated pedophiles or George Soros. I do not condone the B’nai Brith’s Freemasonic intrigues, nor do I approve of the “Greater Israel” logic of Jabotinzky-ite loving Zionists who tend to believe that the entire Middle East from Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Iran belongs rightfully to them.

I do however believe that there is something profoundly beautiful in the Jewish cultural matrix that stems from Platonic humanist thinkers as Rabbi Philo of Alexandria (20 B.C.-50 A.D.) to Moses Maimonides (1138-1204) to the great scholar Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786) whose amazing contributions to human knowledge birthed Germany’s incredible renaissance movement of the 18-19th century. The rise of such modern Jewish artists who led the Yiddish Renaissance as I.L. Peretz, and Shalom Aleichem nourished their souls on such ecumenical inspiration at the turn of the 20th century. The rise of modern Zionism, as we shall see was designed explicitly to destroy this positive spiritual tradition within Judaism reducing it to a “blood and soil cult”.

While radical Zionists tend to be shaped by their elitist self-image as God’s “chosen people” (putting them dangerously close to Nietsche’s ubermenschen concept which inspired a young Hitler), Jewish humanists from Philo to Mendelssohn fought to define the Old Testament concept of “chosen people” as chosen to be first in morality, wisdom and love. With this mandate to love all our fellow creatures since we are made in the image of the creator, Mendelsohn explains in his powerful book Jerusalem (1782) “you can’t hesitate to regard love as being at least as sublime a pre-eminence as power, to credit the supreme being with being not only all-powerful but also all-good, and to recognize the God of might also as the God of love.” (1)

Within these Jewish texts, one finds the cure not only for the failures of Zionism, but all of ideological ills of our present Hobbesian age.

Trump’s Zionist Paradox

With this general framework established, I would like to deal with my principal theme in the form of a paradox.

Trump is the first American president in over 50 years who has posed a serious threat to the deep state, resulting in a three year effort by the highest echelons of the Anglo-American oligarchy to lead an evidence- free impeachment campaign. Even the British House of Lords has stated irrevocably that Trump’s re-election is an intolerable scenario for the empire. YET… Trump supports Zionists and Zionists by and large support Trump.

Some influential alternative media outlets have gone so far as to conclude that Obama was a far superior leader to Trump simply because such Jabotinskyites as Benjamin Netanyahu hated him for speaking out occasionally against Israeli offensives against Palestine and not supporting Israel’s claim to Jerusalem. Of course, Trump’s pro-Israeli policy has run counter to Obama on many points, but does that make him a Zionist shill deserving of impeachment as many of his detractors claim?

Well, if Israel truly was a causal agency in world affairs, one might say “yes”. However, from the 19th century creation of Zionism within the bowels of Britain’s Foreign Office by the Earl of Shaftesbury and the Palestinian Exploration Fund of 1865 to the Anglo-French Sykes Pikot Agreement of 1916, to the Lord Balfour Declaration of 1917 to the Round Table-steered Versailles Treaty that put Palestine under British control in 1919, Zionism was always a reactive agency of the British Empire and never causal as a top down process. Even the powerful B’nai Brith was created by British Freemasonic organizations in America hosting a Grand Master, degrees of initiation, and masonic symbolism from its 1875 founding to the present.

It isn’t just Zionism

British manipulation of radical ideologies across the Middle East doesn’t end with Zionism, but connects right to the heart of Wahhabism and the Muslim Brotherhood, both of which were the fruits of British Imperial intrigues at the onset of the 20th century. Don’t believe me? Well would you be surprised to find out that the Muslim Brotherhood which has played such a major role in the rise of Islamic fundamentalism was created by British Freemasons? Because it was. Or would you be surprised to discover that Saudi Arabia is a nation not even ready to celebrate its 80th birthday whose very name merely derives from a family of warlords that Britain decided to place atop a new kingdom in 1930? Some of that story was even told in the 1963 film Laurence of Arabia… but only some of it. The rise of Islamic terrorism that such geopoliticians as Zbigniew Brzezinski, Sir Henry Kissinger and Sir Bernard Lewis unleashed as a weapon against the Soviet Union was tied deeply into this British-created dynamic… and these Anglophile sociopaths knew it.

The fact that Israel hated such anti-nation state Wellsian technocrats as Barack Obama should not be a mystery, nor should their support of Trump’s pro-nationalist presidency be a mystery either. The total change in Turkey’s own Modus Operandi towards a pro-Russia/China program since Putin transformed the “rules of the regime-change game” in the Middle East in 2015 should also not be a mystery. Neither should the 17 Arab Nations which have signed onto China’s Belt and Road Initiative, or Saudi Arabia’s tendency to move away from acting as a total stooge for the London-centered globalists.

All of these seemingly opposing power structures were promised certain managerial powers of major jurisdictions of the world after the collapse of the western neo-liberal order on the condition that they just acted according to certain commands, and did the dirty work of their masters. Drug money laundering? Black ops? Terrorist financing? Oil price manipulation? Covert assassination? Every dirty game necessary to undermine sovereign nation states was on the table in those turbulent post-WWII years and these British-controlled power structures were messy, loud, and effective.

Even in the “developed sector”, certain nefarious 20th century power structures were assigned to take private control of vast sectors of the economy including energy, agriculture, medicine, banking, communications, and pharmaceuticals. These networks interfaced closely with organized crime networks giving birth to such North American dirty operations as the Bronfman Family, Mayer Lansky and even such weird politicos as Roy Cohn who went onto endorse a young Donald Trump entering politics in the 1980s (2). Even though many of these western criminal syndicates were also heavily connected to Zionism, it would be wrong to conclude that the Jews are running the world. It just means that one layer of organized crime influenced lower levels of organized crime. Each layer being promised vast rewards as long as they willingly accepted the fact that when the system they parasitically fed upon collapsed, they would adapt to that depopulated order accordingly. British cut out (and Soros mirror image) Maurice Strong laid out this agenda in an infamous 1990 interview with West Magazine asking “hypothetically”:

“What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it? The group’s conclusion is ‘no’. The rich countries won’t do it. They won’t change. So, in order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

Sacrificed on the Altar of Gaia… or Make Money with the BRI?

Maurice Strong was an early architect of a program that has come to be known today as “The Green New Deal” which was designed to accomplish the mandate set forth by H.G. Welles decades earlier in the 1928 opus The Open Conspiracy: Blueprint for a World Revolution where the Fabian Society leader called for One World Government, depopulation and thought control saying:

“The Open Conspiracy rests upon a disrespect for nationality, and there is no reason why it should tolerate noxious or obstructive governments because they hold their own in this or that patch of human territory.”

With the exception of a few hiccups now and then, things had gone very much according to the plan… until 2013 hit. What happened in 2013? Just as Obama and his masters were preparing to celebrate a new world order seeing no viable opposition to this end-of-history doctrine from any corner of the world, China’s Xi Jinping threw a big wrench into the machine by announcing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In 2015, the BRI was united officially with Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and since then over 135 nations have signed onto this new operating framework, recognizing that no other “game in town” offered a guarantee of survival to its participants.

So, here is my point: If there was no strategic partnership for survival between Russia, China and all the other nations’ jumping on board that new paradigm, Trump would not have come to power and nationalism would have not had the ability to rise to the surface throughout any of the NATO-dominated nations of the western alliance.

As I stated many times in my writings, these Zionist groups are not causal, but reactive and adaptive to the broader BRI framework which will very likely become global as the only viable alternative when the banking system collapses under $1.5 quadrillion derivatives time bomb. That is why the British Empire has put all of its resources towards his impeachment. It isn’t because they are afraid of Trump per se but rather his willingness to adapt (like Quebec’s Power Corporation/Chretien faction which has unseated Freeland recently) to the new anti-entropic rules of the game which are being set by Russia and China. If this adaption is not sabotaged, then such oligarchs who see themselves as the rightful masters of the world, know that the better historic nature of Constitutional America which they believed to have been killed with JFK, MLK and RFK may yet be awakened.

Even more importantly, the oligarchy knows that the forgotten renaissance traditions of Judaism, Islam and Christianity may easily be re-awoken under the positive cultural climate that such a multi-polar alliance would unleash.

Footnote

(1) Firmly establishing himself in the greatest philosophical traditions of Plato, Augustine and Cusa, Mendelsohn defined the two states of existence (divine and material) saying: “Just as according to Plato there is an earthly and also a heavenly love, there is also an earthly and a heavenly politics, so to speak… Just as the ‘lover’ knows nothing of love but the satisfaction of common lust, the politician discusses statesmanship purely in terms of power, liquidity, trade, the balance of power, and population; and religion is to him the lawgiver’s means for keeping the unruly man in check, and the priest’s means to suck him dry and consume his marrow.”

(2) Much of this story was told in the extraordinary lecture by historian Anton Chaitkin sponsored by EIR in 1993: d

