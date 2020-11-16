Syrian military moves closer to liberating occupied Idlib
The Duran: Episode 734
Video footage of Russian attack on jihadist training camp in northwest Syria
BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a devastating attack on the jihadist training camps in the northwestern region of Syria. In two videos released on Friday, the Russian Aerospace Forces can be seen bombarding the jihadist camps in the forests of rural Idlib.
Go Russia. Get rid of the scum.
Look for a US troop buildup within a month if Biden gets sworn in.
It will be full tilt boogie neo-con heaven
I suspect that the Alexes underrate Putin in his dealing with Erdogan. Softly softly catchee monkey is often the best strategy when dealing with a loose cannon like the Turkish President (excuse the mixed metaphors). Russia has a difficult game to play and is almost certainly trying to prise Erdogan away from NATO and the US. which wouldn’t be possible if there’s a direct confrontation in Syria. As for Azerbaijan/Armenia, it doesn’t seem to me a black and white issue – certainly not for Putin. His relations over recent recent with Azerbaijan have been much better than with the ruling… Read more »
IMO Turkey try dispose parts of their Jihadi/Merc/Terrorist in Syria to Lybia and Caucasus to use them for what ever agenda, but also because they fear that those Jihadi/Merc/Terrorist would turn their ‘Attention’ to Turkey for payback because Erdogan abandon betrayed + screwed them and create a lot of quagmires inside Turkey it would damages Erdogans political standing for good.