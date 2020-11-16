2.7 Million Votes Potentially Lost; Dominion Voting Strong Ties to CCP and Dems| Beyond The Noise

General Flynn posted, on Parler, a link to a video regarding the election fraud.

There is a battle underway, for people to access the evidence about widespread and systematic election fraud, against big tech digital media censorship and mainstream news propaganda in their attempts to quash knowledge of the widespread fraud.

Big Tech and mainstream media are not impartial, instead both are supporting and delivering divisive rhetoric, not news, it focuses on personal attacks, fear mongering, disinformation, censorship, cries of conspiracy theory and Russian interference, not real information. Are they all actors working together to steal the vote from the American voter? Why are the main stream media and big tech trying to call the election for Biden, why not support the investigation into Dominion software? Let the people decide if there is nothing to see here!

@GenFlynn – GenFlynn – What and who is Dominion? This is so outrageous… What and who is Dominion? This is so outrageous and so fraught with disastrous consequences, we cannot accept this as our means to an end. If electronic fraud occurred, it will be discovered. Maybe it already has…?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report