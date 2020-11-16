Sidney Powell: "So much evidence, I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose"

*****News Topic 156*****
Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell: “We’re Getting Ready To Overturn Election Results In Multiple States”
Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell: “We’re Getting Ready To Overturn Election Results In Multiple States”
Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times, Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that there is still more evidence coming out in President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and irregularities.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Typical Dem retort “it’s all been debunked”. Because some CNN twat says so.