Trump's new Defense Secretary tells Pentagon, "All wars must end"

New Defense Chief Puts DoD On Notice: “All Wars Must End”
Trump’s new Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller sent a late Friday memo to the entire Department of Defense workforce signaling what the administration will be up to in Trump’s last weeks in office – a likely major US troop reduction, especially from the Middle East.
