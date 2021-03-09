in Latest, Video

Biden forgets what the Pentagon is called & who is his Secretary of Defense

In Embarrassing Senior Moment, Biden Forgets What Pentagon’s Called, Blanks On Secretary Of Defense Name

Joe Biden appears to be getting worse. After bumbling through a public appearance last week – at one point mumbling ” What am I doing here?” while forgetting the names of key Democrats, the President of the United States on Monday couldn’t remember the name of the Pentagon, or his own Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin – who spoke minutes before Biden took the stage to offer remarks during International Women’s Day.

Guy
March 9, 2021

The ones that are giving the orders , whoever he/she/organization might be ,knew full well that Biden would not last long due to his dementia /alsheimers illness. That is why Pamella Harris was chosen to take his place , not to say that she will be in control .It is all theater .

David Robertson
March 9, 2021

*Kamala Harris. She is a well known control freak. However she is also a confirmed globalist psychopath so it makes little difference.

David Robertson
March 9, 2021

Let’s not forget Death, a natural part of Life. No one ever mentions it. It applies to everyone, including Trump who is pushing 75. In 2024 he will turn 78. Biden is now 78. These are old men who might reach into their 80’s but Biden especially is looking infirm and could DIE any time.

MarianRivera
March 9, 2021

