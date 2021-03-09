Pepe Le Pew MeToo’d by the New York Times
Pepe Le Pew CANCELED from ‘Space Jam’ sequel, as sleazy skunk has his own ‘MeToo’ moment
Pepe Le Pew, whose amorous adventures have amused audiences for decades, is now the face of “rape culture,” at least according to the New York Times. However, Pepe has already been axed from an upcoming ‘Space Jam’ sequel.
The ‘MeToo’ and ‘Woke’ designations, are just labels used to deceive the reader. ‘MeToo’ and ‘Woke’ are disguised Synonyms for Jewish Cultural Marxism.
Or maybe “Jewish Cultural Marxism” is just a high falutin’ label covering a hidden agenda to demonize Jews.
Like everything else they will go too far and become irrelevant. You can bank on it. Eventually it will become unprofitable and the bottom line always rules. Every dog has his day and their day is almost over.