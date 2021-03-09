in Latest, Video

Pepe Le Pew MeToo’d by the New York Times

Pepe Le Pew, whose amorous adventures have amused audiences for decades, is now the face of “rape culture,” at least according to the New York Times. However, Pepe has already been axed from an upcoming ‘Space Jam’ sequel.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Crass
Crass
March 9, 2021

The ‘MeToo’ and ‘Woke’ designations, are just labels used to deceive the reader. ‘MeToo’ and ‘Woke’ are disguised Synonyms for Jewish Cultural Marxism. 

David Robertson
David Robertson
Reply to  Crass
March 9, 2021

Or maybe “Jewish Cultural Marxism” is just a high falutin’ label covering a hidden agenda to demonize Jews.

David Robertson
David Robertson
March 9, 2021

Like everything else they will go too far and become irrelevant. You can bank on it. Eventually it will become unprofitable and the bottom line always rules. Every dog has his day and their day is almost over.

