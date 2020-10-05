URGENT UPDATE: Societal Damage from Bad Science, not the Virus? Why are they doing this?

By Ivor Cummins

It’s all in the title. Our political leadership seem to have left science way behind – perhaps buried it in a shallow grave. UK is featured here, but these questions apply to Ireland and most of Western Europe, among other regions.Why are they doing this? What is driving the apparent psychosis? Shouldn’t you ASK THEM – before more damage is done, based on inexplicable and unscientific thought processes…?

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report