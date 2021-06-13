in Latest, Video

UK’s Johnson Defies US & EU, Says Prepared to Scrap Northern Ireland Protocol

67 Views

News Topic 185

Boris Johnson on Saturday issued a defiant warning that he would not hesitate to suspend parts of his Brexit deal on Northern Ireland unless the EU stopped dealing with the issue in a “theologically draconian” way.

Alexander Mercouris

Franz Beckenbauer
June 13, 2021

So these idiots are already at each others’ throat with creepy joe leering at every skirt except for those of the german girls Angela and Uschi.

And Vlad hasn’t even been in the game yet. So these are the people wanting to take on russia and china and rule the world.

This is not a summit. This is pure insanity on oublic display.

