Colombia protests, a sign of things to come for many countries
The Duran: Episode 1001
Colombia protests lose steam, but their economic toll rises
Colombia protests lose steam, but their economic toll rises
Anti-government protests in Colombia were sparsely attended on Wednesday, but the economic fall-out of the six-week-old demonstrations is far from over, officials said. Road blockades associated with protests have caused shortages throughout the country, interrupted exports, and hit oil and mining production.
Protesters back on the streets of Colombia amid stalled talks
Protesters back on the streets of Colombia amid stalled talks
Thousands are protesting across Colombia to demand a basic income, more opportunities for youth and an end to police violence. Thousands of Colombians took to the streets again on Wednesday amid a deadlock in talks between the government and leaders of anti-government protests that are stretching into their second month.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.