Washington Reveals Its Summit Agenda: Threaten & Bribe Putin to Break with China
Biden aims to avoid Trump’s misstep by skipping joint press conference with Putin
President Joe Biden will not hold a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin following their much-anticipated Wednesday summit, an apparent attempt to sidestep the diplomatic debacle that unfolded in 2018 when former President Donald Trump appeared alongside the Russian president.
This one is obviously a Stillborn.
Bribe Putin with what ? Russia is drowning in U.S. dollars from Joe’s stiimy checks.
These guys are just insane.
What planet do these Americans live on? Does it have any oxygen? I have seen rank amateurish behaviour before but this is one for the books. Why on earth would Putin even entertain joining this G7 group on anything at all? “Biden plans to press Putin to help him provide a check on China”. Does Biden know that for serval years now the US has painted Russia to be just as evil as China?? The US has nothing to offer Russia. Look at the G7. Apart from Germany, and to a lesser extent Japan, the others are broke, so how are they going… Read more »