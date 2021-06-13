Macron slap pops Jupiter’s elitist bubble
The Duran: Episode 1002
Macron slap: Four months for man who attacked French president
Macron slap: Four months for man who attacked French president
Condemning the president’s politics, he added that he felt he was part of the anti-establishment gilets jaunes (yellow-vests) movement, which staged anti-Macron protests during the early years of his presidency. “I acted instinctively,” he claimed.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.