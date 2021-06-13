Biden media puppets busy spinning Putin summit narrative
Putin says career politician Biden is not as colorful & impulsive as Trump, and his ‘killer’ comment is ‘Hollywood macho behavior’
In his first interview with an American media outlet since 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin has brushed off his US counterpart Joe Biden’s “killer” accusation and called it posturing by an establishment career politician. Speaking with NBC News’ Keir Simmons in Moscow, ahead of next Wednesday’s summit with Biden, Putin called the “killer” comment an expression of a type of “Hollywood macho” behavior.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Twitter: “WATCH: In an exclusive interview, @KeirSimmons presses Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations that he has ordered assassinations of his adversaries. Putin responds to President Biden calling him a “killer.” MORE: https://t.co/aSBxHuApNG pic.twitter.com/dOVacOSQE4 / Twitter”
WATCH: In an exclusive interview, @KeirSimmons presses Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations that he has ordered assassinations of his adversaries. Putin responds to President Biden calling him a “killer.” MORE: https://t.co/aSBxHuApNG pic.twitter.com/dOVacOSQE4
