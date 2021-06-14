in Latest, Video

Biden Embarrassing

50 Views

Just plain embarrassing…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

G7Biden

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden media puppets busy spinning Putin summit narrative

Does Welfare Breed Poverty?