Twitter’s plan for decentralized social networks run by Big Tech

****News Topic 257*****

Signal is a government op

Signal was created and funded by a CIA spinoff. It is not your friend.

Signal is a government op Signal – the privacy chat app favored by the world’s leading crypto experts – is trending again. In the wake of Twitter and Facebook’s MAGA Maidan Internet purge (which was followed by Facebook’s announcement that it was gonna start siphoning data off its WhatsApp property), Signal shot up to being the top downloaded messenger app on the planet.

Twitter’s decentralized future

The platform’s vision of a sweeping open standard could also be the far-right’s internet endgame

Twitter’s decentralized future This week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey finally responded publicly to the company’s decision to ban President Trump from its platform, writing that Twitter had “faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance” and that he did not “feel pride” about the decision. In the same thr…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report