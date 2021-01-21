Nonprofit targets Telegram, sues Apple to remove app from store
US-based nonprofit sues Apple to REMOVE Telegram over failure to censor ‘hate speech,’ cites Parler crackdown as example
The Coalition for a Safer Web, a nonprofit founded by an ex-US ambassador, has sued Apple, demanding it deletes Telegram from its store, arguing that the app is being used to “incite extreme violence” ahead of the inauguration.
