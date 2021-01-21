in Latest, Video

Nonprofit targets Telegram, sues Apple to remove app from store

US-based nonprofit sues Apple to REMOVE Telegram over failure to censor ‘hate speech,’ cites Parler crackdown as example

The Coalition for a Safer Web, a nonprofit founded by an ex-US ambassador, has sued Apple, demanding it deletes Telegram from its store, arguing that the app is being used to “incite extreme violence” ahead of the inauguration.

Alex ChristoforouTelegram

Philip Lane
Philip Lane
January 21, 2021

Vollaphone has it’s own O/S and app store.

FranBrown
FranBrown
January 21, 2021

All I can say is, the quicker Silicon Valley sends itself to an early grave, the better. They need to learn a big lesson, they are NOT immune to failure, nothing is.

