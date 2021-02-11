in Latest, Video

Telegram is now the NUMBER ONE downloaded app in the world

200 Views 6 Votes 1 Comment

Telegram is now the number one downloaded app in the world

****News Topic 282*****

Telegram Rockets To Number One Downloaded App In World

Telegram Rockets To Number One Downloaded App In World

The two-word Tweet from Elon Musk on Jan. 7 saying ” Use Signal” has helped fuel millions in Signal and Telegram downloads. More importantly, Telegram, an instant messaging app with file transfer capabilities, has rocketed to the world’s top app download.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouTelegram

What do you think?

6 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FranBrown
FranBrown
February 11, 2021

It’s a much better platform than anything Zuckerberg has put out or bought up to wipe out competition. May Zuckerberg fall into the hole he’s dug himself – get woke – go broke.

2
Reply

Mandalorian star Gina Carano fired by woke Disney due to her political beliefs