Telegram is now the number one downloaded app in the world
The two-word Tweet from Elon Musk on Jan. 7 saying ” Use Signal” has helped fuel millions in Signal and Telegram downloads. More importantly, Telegram, an instant messaging app with file transfer capabilities, has rocketed to the world’s top app download.
It’s a much better platform than anything Zuckerberg has put out or bought up to wipe out competition. May Zuckerberg fall into the hole he’s dug himself – get woke – go broke.