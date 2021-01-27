in Latest, Video

Another lawsuit targets Telegram, wants Google to remove app from store

Another lawsuit targets Telegram, wants Google to remove app from store

The Parler precedent? Lawsuit calls on Google to drop Telegram from app store, a week after Apple was targeted in the same way

The Parler precedent? Lawsuit calls on Google to drop Telegram from app store, a week after Apple was targeted in the same way

A California court has been asked to force Google to remove Telegram from its Play store, over claims that the messenger app is used to incite violence. The legal challenge mirrors a similar suit brought against Apple. Filed by Marc Ginsberg, a former US ambassador to Morocco, the lawsuit claims that the popular app is used to spread violence, extremism and anti-Semitism.

