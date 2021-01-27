Another lawsuit targets Telegram, wants Google to remove app from store
The Parler precedent? Lawsuit calls on Google to drop Telegram from app store, a week after Apple was targeted in the same way
A California court has been asked to force Google to remove Telegram from its Play store, over claims that the messenger app is used to incite violence. The legal challenge mirrors a similar suit brought against Apple. Filed by Marc Ginsberg, a former US ambassador to Morocco, the lawsuit claims that the popular app is used to spread violence, extremism and anti-Semitism.
