Mandalorian star Gina Carano fired by woke Disney due to her political beliefs
CancelDisneyPlus: Boycott campaign claims ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano’s firing was politically motivated
Social media users have sharpened their pitchforks after it was revealed that Lucasfilm axed ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano. Conservatives claim she was wrongfully ‘canceled’ from the show due to her political beliefs. No stranger to internet controversy, Carano shared a post from another user on her Instagram page on Wednesday which described how Jews were treated in Nazi Germany, as part of a broader commentary about political persecution.
She makes an accurate statement on persecution of Jews in 1930’s Germany and Lucas films and Disney call it ‘denigration of a people’, a statement to rationalize their fear, hate, and lack of self awareness. They are confusing thinking with stupidity.