Ursula von der Leyen issues fake EU apology for EU incompetence
Ursula von der Leyen has apologised for the EU’s ‘late’ action on vaccine supplies Commission president said the bloc was ‘overconfident’ in speech in Brussels UK vaccination drive has surged ahead as the EU struggles to make headway Ursula von der Leyen today issued a grovelling apology for the EU’s vaccine shambles, admitting the bloc acted ‘late’ and was ‘over-confident’.
