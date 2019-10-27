Turkey Close To Purchasing Russian Su-35 Jets After Lockheed Deal Blocked

Turkey’s Daily Sabah reports that Ankara is close to purchasing an initial round of Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, in what would mark a huge reversal of course following the heated Lockheed F-35 fighter and Russian S-400 saga with Washington, which has sunk US-Turkey relations to a low point over the past year.

Citing Turkish defense sources, the report reveals:

Turkish and Russian officials are discussing the details of the sale of a total of 36 Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, two months after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) aviation show outside of Moscow.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!