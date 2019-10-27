in Links, Latest

"I'm Not Worried About A Single Thing": A Defiant Comey Brushes Off DOJ Criminal Investigation

225 Views 1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

With news last week that the Justice Department has shifted an administrative review into the origins of Russiagate into a criminal inquiry, former FBI Director James Comey says he’s confident that a full investigation into the counterintelligence operation against President Trump’s 2016 campaign will show no wrongdoing.

I’m not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation,” he said at Politicon on Saturday, according to Fox News. “Gather the facts, write a report, and share it with the American people — please do that.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/im-not-worried-about-single-thing-defiant-comey-brushes-doj-criminal-investigation

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

James Comey'Russiagate'AG BarrJohn Durham

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Ali Baba Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ali Baba
Guest
Ali Baba

Comey: “I’m Not Worried About A Single Thing”

Which in FBI doublespeak means: “Lots of things worry me.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 27, 2019

Turkey Close To Purchasing Russian Su-35 Jets After Lockheed Deal Blocked

DOJ Barr and Durham close in on Brennan, Clapper and Comey (Video)