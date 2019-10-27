"I'm Not Worried About A Single Thing": A Defiant Comey Brushes Off DOJ Criminal Investigation

With news last week that the Justice Department has shifted an administrative review into the origins of Russiagate into a criminal inquiry, former FBI Director James Comey says he’s confident that a full investigation into the counterintelligence operation against President Trump’s 2016 campaign will show no wrongdoing.

“I’m not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation,” he said at Politicon on Saturday, according to Fox News. “Gather the facts, write a report, and share it with the American people — please do that.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/im-not-worried-about-single-thing-defiant-comey-brushes-doj-criminal-investigation

