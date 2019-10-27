ISIS leader al-Baghdadi killed in US raid in Syria, Trump confirms

US President Donald Trump has announced that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a US military raid in northwest Syria, confirming an avalanche of rumors on the terrorist’s death.

“Al-Baghdadi has been killed… in a daring nighttime raid,” Trump said in a live address from the White House.

“The United States brought the world’s No.1 terrorist leader to justice.”

The troops involved in the elimination of the terrorist “accomplished the mission in grand style,” while the IS leader met his end “crying and screaming” due to being terrified by Americans might, Trump boasted.

He died like a dog, like a coward. The world now is a much safer place.

Military choppers and even drones provided air cover as US special forces engaged targets on the ground in Idlib province – the last major terrorist stronghold in the country.

