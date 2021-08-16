TUCKER AND JIMMY — The Best Double Act In Town

Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, but if there is one thing they have in common it is their distaste of American intervention in especially the Middle East and related areas, in particular the perpetual wars for perpetual profits that result.

Another thing the two men have in common is that they are targets for anti-American hatemongers, including those working in the liberal establishment. When Tucker pointed out that the Democrats were importing millions of illegal aliens to bolster their chances at the next election, the head honcho of the ADL – one of America’s greatest enemies within – branded him a conspiracy theorist who was promoting the “great replacement” and demanded he be fired by Fox News. Many others have pressurised Fox to do the same, but the company will have none of it.

Dore is generally ignored by the establishment, but his enemies on the left are engaged in ongoing smears on him, particularly The Young Turks.

Recently, Dore appeared on Carlson’s programme, not for the first time. Dore isn’t a hardliner on immigration, but like Tucker and undoubtedly countless millions of others, he doesn’t see the point in defending foreign borders thousands of miles away and bombing innocent people while there are people sleeping under every bridge in California.

Here are the two men together; they are also Tulsi Gabbard fans, and like Tulsi, Dore has a lot more in common with the rightful president, Donald Trump, than he would care to admit.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report