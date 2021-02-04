It is a known quantity that many readers here on The Duran are not friends of Israel. For many, Israel represents everything that is wrong in the Middle East, or even in the world. It would be a waste of time to go into how many conspiracy theories get tied to rich Jewish people and their alleged pursuits of power and domination around and over the world.

All those theories may, in fact, be true. They also, quite frankly, may not be.

This question is getting stirred up again by President Trump’s actions to bring normalization of relations between Israel and several Sunni Arab nations: Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sudan, with more nations reportedly in the pipe. The Abraham Accords helped triple the number of friendly nation-states in the region for Israel, going from two (Egypt and Jordan), to six, and even more with Saudi Arabia, Oman and others likely to follow suit, assuming all other factors remain in place in terms of dealing with the region. (By this, the reader should understand that we are referring to the imposter holding the office of the Presidency in the US at this time.)

The actual Abraham Accords are pure simplicity. See for yourself:

We, the undersigned, recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom. We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity. We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world. We seek tolerance and respect for every person in order to make this world a place where all can enjoy a life of dignity and hope, no matter their race, faith or ethnicity. We support science, art, medicine, and commerce to inspire humankind, maximize human potential and bring nations closer together. We seek to end radicalization and conflict to provide all children a better future. We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world. In this spirit, we warmly welcome and are encouraged by the progress already made in establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighbors in the region under the principles of the Abraham Accords. We are encouraged by the ongoing efforts to consolidate and expand such friendly relations based on shared interests and a shared commitment to a better future.

What this gives is amazing: a real chance at peace in the Middle East. What it takes away is still to some people untenable: the possibility of the removal of the Jewish state from the region.

President Trump and his team did what they did through a very simple approach. Help the region realize that peace can come through mutual prosperity and it will become an attractive force to build on. It worked in the US’ own history (though Democrats are loath to admit it) and it worked everywhere else it has been tried.

The people wishing for Israel’s destruction have the opposite approach: Look at those evil Jews, sucking the lifeblood out of everything around you. Your family, your homes, your businesses… they took them all! What are you going to do to get them back?

And, sadly, there is a LOT of legitimacy to that because it is what happened. But it doesn’t matter. Since 1948, this line has been used to try to “put things back” to whatever “glory days” are believed to have existed before the establishment of Israel. It has not worked in seventy-two years’ time.

The American Indians lost their lands and so much more from the incursion of the European settlers. But some nations chose to play the game, while others chose to isolate themselves. The reservations that chose self-isolation and a sullen refusal to join in the workings of the new nation (which isn’t half bad!) are now often Third World communities right in the heart of the most prosperous nation on earth. They have their subsidies and alcohol and a very low standard of living, and tons of resentment to show for it.

Their comrades who decided to join in have amazingly prosperous lands and lives. The reservations who run casinos were smart – they took advantage of the unique laws that apply to tribal lands to do things no one else in their states could do. Success is the best revenge, and these people are having their revenge and enjoying life, too.

Such could be the case throughout the Middle East. Think of it – seventy-two years of never-ending rage and destruction that goes nowhere at all, or a laying aside of old prejudices for opportunities as yet unrevealed.

Of course, no argument will convince a lot of folks now, but four or five countries moved this past year alone with more on the way. All that puts the best kind of pressure on those whose business it has been to foment resentment and never-ending war, struggle, hatred and destruction of homes and families. It makes them look like idiots because while they fight to destroy their enemies, their enemies ignore them as much as possible and prosper like crazy.

President Trump’s achievement is such that it is unlikely Joe Biden can or will do anything to reverse it. If he has any sense at all, he will let the process continue. He might even wish the Trump team continued to do it – after all, no regular politicians have succeeded on this matter.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report