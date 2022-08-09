in Latest, Video

Trump, Mar-a-Lago raid. CBS weapons story retracted. 3D Elensky, ban Russians everywhere. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Jesse Watters exposes Paul Pelosi Jr.’s alleged shady business dealings

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Paul Pelosi Jr.’s trip to Taiwan with Nancy Pelosi on ” Jesse Watters Primetime.” JESSE WATTERS: MEMBER OF GOP LEADERSHIP SAYS IRS COULD ‘BULLY THE MIDDLE CLASS,’ TARGET CONSERVATIVES, IF MANCHIN BILL PASSES His name wasn’t listed as part of the official delegation.

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
August 9, 2022

The United States needs to break up. Hillary Clinton belongs behind bars. But too many weak-kneed people can’t deal with reality.

