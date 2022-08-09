in Latest, Video

Blinken goes to South Africa to counter Lavrov’s popularity

660 Views 18 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Blinken goes to South Africa to counter Lavrov’s popularity
The Duran: Episode 1351

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ron Paul: Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Exposes Foolishness of Interventionism

Trump, Mar-a-Lago raid. CBS weapons story retracted. 3D Elensky, ban Russians everywhere. Update 1