Trump, Cosby And The Myth Of Rape Myths (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The full story of Gloria Allred’s chicanery is related in this documentary, but just check out a couple of his false accusers to see how far off the planet they are and ask yourself why the media went along with them. There is Joan Tarshis, who by her own admission communicated telepathically with aliens. Then there is Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer. Ask yourself why the entire press corps didn’t burst into fits of laughter when she related what she claimed Cosby had done to her.

All these Cosby accusers claimed to have been victimised by him years and decades previously. Helen Hayes claimed he groped her openly in a restaurant at a tennis event. And of course nobody saw it.

There are fewer Trump accusers and the allegations are a lot less serious, but just for the record, in 2017, Stefan Molyneux made a video in which he debunked every Trump accuser to date, including Jessica Leeds.

Although Miss Allred was able to fit up Cosby, she went too far with Judge Roy Moore and should by rights have faced prosecution for conspiracy to procure a false instrument, but the damage she caused went far beyond Cosby, and indeed it is most likely that Cosby wasn’t her real target, which was statutes of limitations for sex crimes. She has succeeded to a great extent. In the UK, Canada, and many other jurisdictions, there are no statutes of limitations for reporting rape or other, lesser sexual assaults, which opens the door to any demented female to “come forward” – they love that phrase – years or even decades later and accuse a man of virtually anything. If she sounds credible – even though she should not – we have the classic she said/he said. And why would a woman lie?

The reality is, and this cannot be repeated often enough, given enough time and resources, evidence can be adduced to convict an innocent man or indeed exculpate a guilty one. This latter is what the supporters of murderer and serial rapist Rodney Reed have been doing, including most shamefully the Innocence Project.

Before returning to Donald Trump, here is a short video of a police officer who was falsely accused, not of rape, but of indecent assault. Watch and marvel. Now ask yourself how much trouble this officer could have been in had there been no camera. Imagine further that this woman had reported her imaginary indecent assault six months later when any dash cam evidence would likely have been taped over. Ask yourself further what might have been the result if an aggressive state attorney had put out a public appeal for other potential victims to “come forward”. How many women in Palm Beach, in Florida, in the United States do you think would have come forward to point the finger at this officer?

Now let us return to Donald Trump. In the 1990s he was a big name in New York and indeed in America. His brand was known internationally. As a billionaire it is perhaps a little surprising that he wasn’t able to document his every waking moment, and was seemingly able to go anywhere without bodyguards, but leaving that aside, there was no CCTV, no witnesses other than Carroll – who from her Anderson Cooper interview is clearly away with the fairies. No paper trial. No anything, yet the jury preferred the word of Carroll and her perjured witnesses to him. Then there was the little matter of the 2012 episode of a certain American crime series in which a judge paid a woman to role play a similar scenario in that very same Bergdorf Goodman store.

Rest assured though, this matter will not end here. It is also to be noted that Carroll’s lawsuit was funded by another billionaire, Reid Hoffman. How long will it be, one wonders before he is similarly accused? Indeed, he probably has been already; he moved in the same circles as Jeffrey Epstein, after all.

One final comment, though Donald Trump had reasonable rather than stellar legal representation he could have used and certainly could have afforded a stellar private investigator. There is one based in the UK who works internationally; his name is William Merritt. Is he that good? Ask Rolf Harris!

Back to Part 1.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report