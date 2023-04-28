The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

First, the catalyst:

Top Russian official reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox CNN’s Erin Burnett examines how Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov reacted to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s departure from the network. #CNN #New…

My personal response:

Dear Erin Burnett – or anyone on her “side”…

This is interesting – a combination of what is happening and then this spin. Tucker is respected here in Russia because he is the closest to the truth in any large-scale American news reporting. CNN is playing the “outrage and offensiveness” of Tucker being “in agreement with the Russian point of view” as though anything Russia likes is inherently bad. Because… Russia.

This is stupid reasoning. I have always grown up believing my nation, the United States, was the good guy. I actually still think the American people ARE the good guy, but they are woefully ignorant of what their government is doing, by design.

The US GOVERNMENT is not the good guy. It appears that they are in the grips of a power that wants to destroy the USA from the inside out through wokery, and from the outside in by provoking a nuclear war with Russia.

The common aim? Population control. Save the Earth from human vermin (except for a few of them!) Blow the rest of us up while the powers among men live the good life…

As much as I despise conspiracy theories, it is difficult to pooh-pooh this one because it is becoming openly visible that such an effort is trying to take shape. It is insane, narcissistic, but anyone following events in and outside the US with any attention at all will see that something is trying to navigate us towards genocide on a planetary scale.

And it isn’t Russia.

Russia is about the only nation on earth that is saying to the world, “ummm…. no. We are not playing this suicidal game. Leave us alone.”

The truly funny thing is that the Western world cannot stop bothering Russia. They are drawn to yell and scream about Russia as they were drawn to yell and scream about President Trump. One ought to ask himself, “Why?”

What do you think?

