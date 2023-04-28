Bill Clinton Lied to Ireland About Ukraine War’s History

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On April 4th, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, in an interview with Ireland’s public-TV channel, RTE, conned the Irish into what he knows to be viciously false: that Vladimir Putin had had something — and lots — to do with setting the terms and conditions upon which Ukraine broke away from the Soviet Union; and that Putin is, as a result of his alleged (though actually non-existent) participation in that matter, responsible — and even largely responsible — for Ukraine’s not now being able to defend itself against Russia’s invasion by Ukraine’s using nuclear weapons against Russia. (Clinton is here implicitly saying that The West should give to Ukraine’s government whatever it requests in order to defeat Russia — this is his subliminal message there.)

Here is Bill Clinton’s con, to deceive the citizens of Ireland, about this outrageously false ‘history’:

——

https://www.rte.ie/news/primetime/2023/0404/1374162-clinton-ukraine/

https://archive.is/VTZz0

Clinton regrets persuading Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons

Updated / Tuesday, 4 April 2023 22:48. By Miriam O’Callaghan, Prime Time Presenter.

VIDEO, Bill Clinton: “I knew that President Putin did not support the agreement President Yeltsin made never to interfere with Ukraine’s territorial boundaries because he wanted Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons. President Putin broke it and first took Crimea, and I feel terrible about it because Ukraine is a very important country and I feel a personal stake because I got them to agree to give up their nuclear weapons and none of them believed that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons.”

——

In order to make his lie against Putin more readily believable, he casts the statement as-if it were Clinton’s own — i.e., personal — apology, for what he now is alleging to have been his own (likewise falsely alleged) error, in having gone along with that (falsely alleged) Putin decision to strip Ukraine of the Soviet nuclear weapons that were on Ukraine’s soil back in 1994 (and that Clinton implies ought not to have been removed from Ukraine).

Whereas Bill Clinton isn’t as slick a liar as Obama is, he’s slick enough to know that almost anything that a person says that’s being put forth as some type of personal ‘confession’ will be believed as being true beyond any doubt by every fool in existence. In other words: he is a highly skilled liar.

However, the first thing that I was certain about was that Clinton’s allegation, that Ukraine’s breakaway from the Soviet Union was part of some unique agreement that Ukraine made with the Soviet Union instead of an agreement that all of the non-Russian republics had made with the USSR, was false ‘history’. Indeed, as the Nuclear Threat Initiative website states, “Ukraine, along with Kazakhstan and Belarus, decided to return their weapons and delivery systems to Russia and to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear weapon state. Additionally, all three countries signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) and helped facilitate the transfer of all strategic and tactical nuclear warheads out of their territories, as well as the dismantlement and/or removal of all their associated launch systems and delivery vehicles.” There was (despite Clinton’s implication to the contrary) nothing unique about Ukraine in either of those Treaties. It was a collective international decision, and became part of international law, as such, at the U.N. Clinton’s ‘confession’ is fraudulent on so many grounds — and that is one of them.

Back on 7 December 2016, The Moscow Times headlined “History in the Making: The Agreement That Ended the Soviet Union”, and recounted that, much earlier, back on 7 December 1991, occurred the following, which already had committed to this collective outcome:

a meeting that resulted in the termination of the Soviet Union. That secret meeting, held at an exclusive hunting lodge in the Belarusian nature reserve of Belavezha, was summoned by the chairman of the Belarusian Supreme Soviet, Stanislav Shushkevich, and attended by the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Boris Yeltsin and Leonid Kravchuk. The following day, Dec. 8, the leaders signed a statement that “the USSR has ceased to exist as an entity of international law and geopolitical reality.”

These events were recalled by Shushkevich and Kravchuk at a Slavic convention panel in Washington, DC, on Nov. 17, where they were joined by Gennady Burbulis, Yeltsin’s Secretary of State, who also signed the accord. It was remarkable to see these three old warriors reliving the momentous events of that day 25 years ago.

In today’s Russia, few appreciate the enormity of what the three presidents accomplished. Today many prefer to look back on the USSR with nostalgia. But these leaders expressed pride in what they had achieved: They dismantled what Yeltsin associate Gennady Burbulis called “the Soviet totalitarian empire,” without triggering a bloody civil war.

All three men argued that the USSR had already ceased to exist following the failed August 1991 coup against President Mikhail Gorbachev. After that, decision-making power had been effectively devolved to the 15 Soviet republics, and Gorbachev became a president without a country. …

Overnight, a draft document was drawn up, and the next day a 14 point statement was agreed upon. The agreement came into effect on December 12, after being ratified by the three parliaments with only a handful of votes in opposition. On Dec. 21, the three Belavezha signatories met with the leaders of eight other Soviet republics in Alma-Ata Kazakhstan, and they all signed a protocol joining the CIS. The United Nations recognized the document on Dec. 23.

The agreement made Russia the successor state of the Soviet Union, assigning it all responsibility for the USSR’s debts and nuclear arsenal.

By the time in 1994, when the Budapest Memorandum was drawn up involving not only the former Soviet countries but also the United States and its allies, in order to bring the former Soviet republics into the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was being created in 1994, and which Treaty included as a part the provision that only Russia was to have nuclear weapons, the other former Soviet republics none, Putin at that time had no role in the Yeltsin Administration, and had never even met Yeltsin. It’s interesting to note, also, that, among the officials present at the signing ceremony of that Treaty, was America’s Ambassador to Hungary, appointed by Clinton, who was Donald Blinken, who was the current Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s father, and who was also a friend and associate, and virtually a Ukrainian twin of the Hungarian-born George Soros, and who had become appointed by Clinton after having co-founded in 1966 what in 1994 became America’s largest venture-capital firm, Warburg Pincus, which firm’s President and Managing Director today is Timothy Geithner, whom Obama had appointed as U.S. Treasury Secretary in order to protect the banksters whose crimes had brought on the 2008 global financial crash, because Geithner had done such a fine job under U.S. President George W. Bush as the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (insisting that all of the megabanks were in good shape), after having been appointed by Bill Clinton in 1998 as the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. Before that, Geithner was a childhood friend of Obama, and of his mother at the Ford Foundation. It’s a very small world up there.

But that timeline isn’t the only thing that exposes Clinton’s lying there. On 27 April 2023, an obscure website-posting provided, online, the first-ever credible account of how and when Boris Yeltsin first had met Vladimir Putin; and, if this account is true, then it, alone, proves beyond any doubt whatsoever that Clinton’s most recent, and most vicious, lies against Russia, are even worse than I had previously thought:

——

https://min.news/en/world/6edd2715cf2663de4473dc7fd6d93b10.html

https://archive.is/PsSzQ

[min.news is a Chinese site.]

When we met for the first time, why did Putin conquer Yeltsin? “This man must go to Moscow!”

2023-04-27 21:27 HKT

Putin took over the scepter from Yeltsin at the age of 48 and officially became the president of Russia.

But he entered Yeltsin’s vision very late.

Putin first met Yeltsin in 1994, on the outskirts of St. Petersburg.

At this time, Putin was 42 years old, and Yeltsin, who was born in 1931, was 63 years old.

After this short meeting, the then Russian President Yeltsin left a sentence: This person must go to Moscow with me!

Why is Yeltsin so firmly optimistic about Putin, whom he has only met once?

It may take a lifetime to identify a person, or it may be such a short moment.

Those who are familiar with Russian history know that Russia in 1994 was in a precarious state, with financial oligarchs controlling the lifeline of the economy inside and Chechen rioters outside. Crisis-ridden internal and external troubles made Yeltsin, who was sitting on the presidential throne, unable to feel the joy brought by great power at all. Instead, he was made to sit on pins and needles by the chaotic and tense situation on the verge of collapse.

Some people commented that Yeltsin at this time was the most painful president in the world.

One’s nerves cannot be stretched all the time, otherwise problems will arise sooner or later.

At this time, Sobchak, the mayor of St. Petersburg, thought of a way and invited Yeltsin to him to go hunting and relax.

Yeltsin certainly had no reason to refuse. It’s just that at this time, neither he, Sobchak, or Putin expected that this trip for relaxation would be so dramatic and so important in Russian history.

After Yeltsin arrived at the hunting ground on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, everyone first set up tables and chairs on the lawn, prepared food, and planned to go directly to the forest to hunt after the lunch meeting.

At this moment, Yeltsin, who had already sat down with everyone, found an empty chair on one side of the table. So he casually asked whose chair it was, and someone next to him told him that it was for Deputy Mayor Putin. And say, this guy is always late.

It is conceivable what kind of impression Yeltsin had in his mind at the moment about Putin who was late for such an important occasion.

When Putin arrived, everyone had already started eating. The embarrassed Putin just said “I’m late” and sat down to eat.

Afterwards, people learned that Putin was late that day because his unsatisfactory Volga car broke down halfway, and he had to repair it on the road for more than an hour before getting it right.

But Putin did not give any explanation at the time.

Perhaps, this is also due to Putin’s character: he doesn’t like to boast and talk, and pretends to be wrong. Now that you are late, don’t find any reason to excuse yourself.

Yeltsin and others ate and chatted happily, while Putin bowed his head and cooked in silence.

At that moment, Yeltsin raised his head inadvertently, only to find that a huge wild boar suddenly sprang out not far in front of him.

Everyone knows how powerful the Russian wild boars are in combat. Of course, Yeltsin would be afraid of this unexpected behemoth. This is a human instinct!

In his memoirs [presumably the 2000, Midnight Diaries, which, however, has no such passage that I can find there] he wrote:

Due to nervousness, my glasses accidentally dropped under the table, and the seven people around me all got under the table to help me find the glasses.

As expected of a politician, he speaks so reservedly.

Looking for glasses? joke!

In a critical moment when you may be attacked by a ferocious beast, glasses, the president, and face are all out of consideration. Is there anything more important than saving your life?

Only Putin, the latecomer, stood up immediately, operated the gun from the gun rack next to it, loaded it, and shot decisively.

The first shot hit the wild boar, but it was not killed; he fired again very calmly, hit the vital point, and the wild boar was killed.

Yeltsin, who was still in shock, crawled out from under the table. He saw Putin holding a shotgun, standing there firmly, looking ahead. The memoir reads:

“I looked at this latecomer up and down. He was completely different from those in suits and ties. He was dressed in a camouflage uniform. He killed a brown bear with a shotgun in one go. His movements with the gun were very professional, revealing confidence and courage in every way. , Holding a gun is like holding your lover tightly.”

There is no need to hunt this time, this trip has already achieved the greatest harvest.

When Yeltsin left, he told Sobchak: This man must go to Moscow.

At this point, Putin has ushered in a turning point in his destiny. …

——

Note that, in this account, Yeltsin first met Putin in 1994. However, Yeltsin’s published memoire of his political career after 1990, his 2000 Midnight Diaries, says nothing about when he first had met Putin. This is the first that I have ever seen of any such account.

Bill Clinton’s account of the Ukraine war insinuates, slyly, that, back in 1994, Putin not only knew President Yeltsin but was influential if not decisive in a supposed three-party agreement between Ukraine (Kravchuk), Russia (Yeltsin), and America (Clinton), regarding the conditions under which Ukraine would achieve independence from Russia. However, that is blatantly false because Ukraine’s separation from Russia was, in that regard, part of an agreement that Russia had reached simultaneously with ALL of the non-Russian parts of the former Soviet Union regarding the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons: that any such weapons were to be sent to, and part of, Russia’s condition for allowing those former Soviet republics to become fully independent nations. And, at that time, even Clinton’s own Administration was part of that international, even global, agreement, concerning the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Yet, now, he pretends to regret it. His contempt of the public knows no bounds.

I immediately knew that Clinton’s account was false because there has never been published anything that places the first-ever meeting between Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin early enough to make that account by him credible: according to his account, Putin was already close to Yeltsin back in 1994 if not earlier. But there is no published record of Putin’s having known or ever having met Yeltsin that early. Moreover, according to the Min News account, all that Yeltsin yet knew of Putin in 1994 was that he wanted him to come to Moscow to start in his Administration. Furthermore: according to Clinton’s account, there were conditions that Ukraine had been demanding on its nuclear weapons at that time which have never yet been documented to have been demanded — much less to have been considered by any other party to any of the relevant international agreements.

And, of course, Clinton’s comments to Ireland omitted entirely the fact that the war in Ukraine was started in February 2014 by Obama’s coup that had grabbed Ukraine in order to turn it rabidly against its neighbor Russia, and definitely had NOT been started by Putin on 24 February 2022, as The West lies to allege.

In addition, there is this: John Helmer is the great investigative journalist who was born in Australia, got his Ph.D in political science at Harvard, became a Professor of that subject at the University of Melbourne, was invited on 21 November 1975 to join U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s Administration, became the Deputy Associate Director of the Economic Development Division of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and ultimately relocated to Moscow, setting up there his own independent journalistic office, and became the longest serving and highest-respected Western journalist in Russia reporting for many newspapers around the world (and now only on his own “Dances With Bears” blog), about Russia’s Government. On 9 September 2018, he headlined “THE SECRET IN THE CLINTON-YELTSIN PAPERS WHICH THE KREMLIN SPOKESMAN REGRETS TO SEE EXPOSED”, and exposed Clinton’s lies there on many subjects. So: one cannot be surprised now to see that Clinton lied through his teeth also about his role in engineering the Yeltsin catastrophe in Russia and Putin’s actually non-role in the terms and conditions regarding the Soviet Union’s break-up. It’s just Bill Clinton being Bill Clinton.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

