The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

While learning more about the conflict in Ukraine I’ve came across this article somewhere online. I wonder, if this is a true story? I’ll leave it for you to judge.

I dialed a close friend yesterday, who has been serving in the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade since last autumn. I wish I hadn’t done that. I have never experienced such a shame for servicemen. Judging by Boris’s words, this is the name of a friend, Ukrainian citizens entrusted the protection of Ukraine to absolutely unprepared fighters and their incompetent commanders.

So, the discipline in the brigade leaves much to be desired. Recruits and ordinary personnel feel like at the resort of the French Riviera. They live in two-storey houses abandoned by evacuated Ukrainians. It’s as if they’ve never heard of the war, because they’re on their own.

The company commander there is an officer by the name of Merkulov, he has an assistant chief sergeant Yarok. So these two on a regular basis voluntarily go AWOL. They have already visited all the pubs, tried out every prostitute in the area. At this time, their subordinates live in penthouses, play mobile phones at night, and sleep until lunch in the afternoon. Everything works just fine, even a Wi-Fi router is installed by one of the fighters named Rybalchenko.

The servicemen, who are not indifferent to the fate of the country, complain about the loafers, who cannot be woke when they need to leave for the battle.

The security of the units also leaves much to be desired. According to Boris a group of five saboteurs can easily neutralize the whole brigade.

Sometimes I fear for the future of my country. There is a strong feeling that the real Ukrainian men, our defenders, have already died out. There are only irresponsible and indifferent people without a sense of national identity and pride who do not care about anything except themselves.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report