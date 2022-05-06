in Latest, Video

How Donbass Militias Play Major Role in Ground War, EU Oil Sanctions Encounter Stiffening Resistance

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

goedelite
goedelite
May 6, 2022

Applying the same arguments as has Mr Mercouris, why are the Russians expending artillery in heavy shelling of the Avozstal structures when there will be no Ukrainian forces to defend them as supplies of food and water run out?

goedelite
goedelite
May 6, 2022

@FreedomofChoice Yes, quite possibly. Thanks.

Compactman
Compactman
May 6, 2022

Mr. Mercouris misspoke when he said the fortifications were 20km ‘deep’ (time stamp 4:20 to 4:40 – he should have said ‘long’.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

STALKER GREAT.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

Maps. Political Geography… Are not true. Rhetoric is not reality…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

Universe … Sooner or later..

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

Sooner or later Russian brands…

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

International law… Not globalization.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

Education.

Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 7, 2022

Difference international law, global.

Ukraine is none of America’s business!