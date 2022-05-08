The military men from Lvov trying to keep themselves together

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Yesterday came in touch with Sergei from Lvov. He is HQ military personnel of the 12th separate brigade. He was in the army before the war. However they are not sent to the East yet since many people are busy receiving weapons from Poland. There are many HQs and command facilities in the city. Sergei’s working in one of those.

The Russians are constantly trying to destroy the supply chains and the foreign arms with them by shelling missiles. There has been shelling for two weeks already. Sergei said that when the sirens go off all the HQ personnel go underground. And they don’t rush back out on the surface. The commanders are also hiding in the bomb shelters. Everyone knows that the Russians wouldn’t target a small group unit. Since a Russian missile is expensive it’s better to waste it on something useful to Ukraine’s troops like a railway, power plant or an arms depot.

He said that the service men are frustrated and that they can’t hold themselves together. One of the Ukraine’s sergeants even had a panic attack after another shelling. I asked him how long they could hold their position. Sergei said that they wouldn’t last long. It could be a month or two. He stressed that even now after the shelling his colleges would need time to recover.

