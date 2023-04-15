The War On Farmers

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On April 14, Sky News Australia uploaded a news report/short documentary to YouTube under the title How the woke left is trying to destroy the farming industry. Trying and succeeding. In case you didn’t know, although it is one of the smallest countries in the world, the Netherlands is one of the major exporters of food; only the United States exports more. Its exports include lettuce, onions, tomatoes, over a dozen varieties of cheese, beef, pork, and chicken.

The country’s investment in food production is staggering; a few years ago it even started growing bananas, in the dedicated Neder Banaan greenhouse at Ede. Sadly, while its horticulturalists are growing bananas, its rulers are going bananas. Acting under pressure from the climate lobby, the World Economic Forum, or on their own insane initiative, the bureaucrats in Brussels have decided the Dutch farm industry is emitting too much nitrogen, so it must go. You heard that right, our masters want to destroy or at least scale down the Dutch farming industry to such a degree that it will as good as be wiped out, the smaller farms anyway. And the country’s politicians are more than happy to go along with this plan.

If you understand some basic chemistry you will know that, clouds excepted, the atmosphere is around 78% nitrogen, so how much can even all the fertiliser in Europe contribute to it?

Coverage of this attempted destruction of the Dutch farm industry and the reaction of the farmers to it has been muted, certainly in the mainstream media. The response of The Guardian is sadly typical:

“…the far right has successfully co-opted the farmers’ cause, and promoted a toxic conspiracy theory that targeted farmland is being sequestrated in order to build homes for asylum seekers.”

Here we go again, if you support any cause that goes against the official narrative, you are far right, and of course a conspiracy theorist. One more time, if something is happening, it isn’t a theory; farmers have been threatened with compulsory buy-outs – is that not far right, is that not fascism?

The farmers have not only been fighting back but have organised politically and hopefully their new party will be able to stop this madness.

Ominously, the same Guardian editorial warns: “As other European countries also look to overhaul their agriculture sectors, Dutch farms have become a test case in navigating the vital politics of the green transition.”

You heard that right, if the Dutch farmers are defeated, others will be targeted, indeed they already have. Irish farmers are under pressure, and it isn’t only Europe that is affected by this madness. Last year, The Guardian had more sympathy for Sri Lankan farmers, and frankly they deserve it because they had already suffered badly, along with the rest of their countrymen.

This whole climate change business is of course a gigantic scam, as more and more people are coming to realise. The American Congresswoman Lauren Boebert summed it up best: the climate changes four times a year.

If you want to follow this impending disaster, The Epoch Times and its YouTube channel Facts Matter should be your first point of call. Sky News Australia and GB News are also reporting honestly on it, unlike The Guardian.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report