Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: World Is Closer to Nuclear War Than Even in the Cuban Missile Crisis

Eric Zuesse

According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (BOTS), which had set the nuclear-war clock at 120 seconds to “Midnight” during the peak of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the world is now at 90 seconds to “Midnight.”

That 24 January 2023 setting of the clock was the latest, and it headlined “A time of unprecedented danger: It is 90 seconds to midnight: 2023 Doomsday Clock Statement”.

It said that:

the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moves the hands of the Doomsday Clock forward, largely (though not exclusively) because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine. The Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.

The war in Ukraine may enter a second horrifying year, with both sides convinced they can win. Ukraine’s sovereignty and broader European security arrangements that have largely held since the end of World War II are at stake.

Because the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists is a U.S. propaganda operation instead of independent, it ignored, avoided to mention, that Ukraine had actually lost its sovereignty and become a U.S. ‘ally’ or client-state or dependency or colony or vassal-nation back in February 2014 when it was grabbed in a U.S. coup. The war began when the Obama Administration in February 2014 perpetrated its coup against what had been neutral Ukraine, to turn it rabidly against Russia, a coup that had been in America’s planning stages since at least June 2011, and which was called by the head of the private CIA firm Stratfor “the most blatant coup in history”. Its objective was for Ukraine ultimately to join NATO and then the U.S. place its nuclear missiles on Ukraine’s border only 300 miles away from Moscow. (In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the danger was that the USSR might place its nuclear missiles 1,331 miles away from Washington DC.) U.S.-and-allied media hid all of that reality from their publics (and the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists also ignores it), but the documentation of it is solid and unrefuted by the U.S. Government, which prefers that its media hide it than that its officials deny any of it (since none of it can be denied); but, here is the documentation, including the smoking gun where Obama’s official tells the U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine whom to place in charge of the post-coup government after they complete the coup, and that U.S.-selected person, “Yats,” did become appointed a month later, at the coup’s end on February 27th.

Now the U.S. and its allies lie to accuse the Russia’s Government of having started the war on 24 February 2022 instead of the U.S. Government having started it in February 2014, and Russia had to do this in order to do what it must do in order to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and from then becoming a staging-ground for U.S. missiles. But America’s Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists hides all of that.

Perhaps America’s media will continue hiding the BOTS warning that the world has never before been in as much danger of a nuclear WWIII as it now is, until that “90 seconds” has suddenly become “0” seconds (immediate).

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

