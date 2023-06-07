Take Your Choice — Bureaucrats Or Farmers?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The farmer is the man who feeds us all, as the saying goes. If you make an exception for fishermen, the odd forager and hunter, this is a 100% true statement, but what do bureaucrats do? George Orwell told us in his classic satire Animal Farm:

They “had to expend enormous labours every day upon mysterious things called ‘files,’ ‘reports,’ ‘minutes,’ and ‘memoranda’. These were large sheets of paper which had to be closely covered with writing, and as soon as they were so covered, they were burnt in the furnace. This was of the highest importance for the welfare of the farm…”

By and large these memoranda and other screeds are not burned but archived; apart from that, this is a true statement.

Records are of course important for many mundane and serious reasons: medical records and dental records to take just two serious examples, but do we need an army of bureaucrats to record absolutely everything, including micromanaging our lives? The bureaucrats themselves seem to think so.

In case you hadn’t noticed, there is currently and has been for some time a war on farmers. We can speculate intelligently where the insane ideas behind this war come from; the prime candidate is the World Economic Forum which some believe wants us to stop eating meat, stop flying, stop fossil fuels, stop using paper money, stop using coins, and subject ourselves to their whims. Rather than being a conspiracy theory, this what these arch-schemers tell us. In their book COVID-19: THE GREAT RESET, Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret claim:

“COVID-19 has rewritten many of the rules of the game between the public and private sectors. In the post-pandemic era, business will be subject to much greater government interference than in the past. The benevolent (or otherwise) greater intrusion of governments in the life of companies and the conduct of their business will be country- and industry-dependent, therefore taking many different guises.”

Covid-19 hasn’t rewritten anything, rather people who seek to micromanage our lives used it as a pretext to create a global dictatorship, and they almost succeeded. This isn’t a conspiracy theory, this is a documented fact. They imposed mask mandates, injection mandates; in Canada, Justin Trudeau who is a dictator in all but name, seized people’s bank accounts. They tried, and failed to impose covid passports, but we lose more of our freedoms with each passing day. What has this to do with farmers? Some lunatics – not only those of the World Economic Forum – have decided we have to eat less meat and to abandon fertilisers because farting cows and nitrates are among the biggest threats to the survival of Mankind. Apparatchiks in the European Parliament and elsewhere have decided this is what must happen, and have been ruling by diktat.

This is insane because China and India – the two nations with the largest populations by far – have no intention of doing any such thing, although four of India’s twenty-eight states (Arnachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim) are going along with this madness. The fertiliser ban in Sri Lanka was devastating, and now farming is being attacked the world over.

The Netherlands is one of the smallest countries in the world population and area-wise but its farms produce a staggering amount of food (and flowers). Out of nowhere, the bureaucrats decided most of these farms had to be shut down to save the planet, and Dutch politicians are going along with it. Last month, it was reported that the EU had approved a plan to buy out thousands of farmers, but the farmers themselves are fighting back.

The latest instalment of this madness has come from Ireland where the Government wants to slaughter two hundred thousand head of cattle, but it isn’t only the climate lobby that is a menace. The lunatics who run California are not content with causing the greatest homelessness and drug crises in the nation, they have now decided that pigs need better housing. Farmers say this will ruin the industry.

Unless something is done and done soon, farmers the world over will be under threat. If the bureaucrats and insane politicians get their way, the imaginary threat of global warming will be replaced by the real one of global hunger, including for Europe and the Americas.

