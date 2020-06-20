“The Trayvon Hoax” — review

This film, written, directed, produced and presented by Joel Gilbert, was released September 16, 2019. It was uploaded to his YouTube channel on April 26, and was discussed in depth on June 17 when a Gilbert interview was livestreamed by Michelle Malkin. It is also available on DVD, and there is an accompanying book. As Trayvon Martin was shot dead on February 26, 2012, the above information may sound a bit dated, but it is relevant for two reasons: the death of black men at the hands of white men is very much in the news at the moment, and one of the major players in the Trayvon Martin affair has reared his ugly head in the George Floyd case.

For those not au fait with the Trayvon Martin killing, there is a Wikipedia page devoted to it and endless hours of footage on YouTube.

Before going any further, let two points be made: Trayvon Martin did not deserve to die, and George Zimmerman is a clown. It was this tragedy that led to the creation of Black Lives Matter, the media narrative being crafted that Zimmerman was a “white Hispanic” – Whitey you see is to blame for everything bad in this world.

If one severe criticism can be made of the film, it is that at nearly two hours it is at least an hour too long. Having said that, Gilbert put in some impressive research thanks to America’s and in particular Florida’s public access to information. The bottom line is that the star “earwitness” Rachel Jeantel was really no such thing. This deception was engineered by the ambulance-chasing attorney Benjamin Crump who was recently described by The New Yorker as “the black Gloria Allred”, which begs the question does he attempt to frame men for rape as well as murder?

It remains to be seen how the trial outcome would have been different without the testimony of Rachel Jeantel if that of the real Diamond Eugene had been substituted or none at all, but clearly an outrageous attempt was made to pervert the course of justice, and someone should be held accountable for that.

The viewer will have to decide how valid is Gilbert’s counter-narrative, but there have to be better ways of dealing with situations like this when they arise. At the end of the day, so-called racism and black criminality are far less serious problems than America’s obsession with guns. In spite of his claims, one has to ask if Zimmerman would have followed a physically more formidable individual around in the dark without a gun in his waistband.

