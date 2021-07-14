The snake in the grass: AG Barr Told US Attorney Not To Investigate 2020 Election Results – WHY???

At the Duran it was reported a number times that Bill Barr should not be trusted to do what is right. He was always the CIA and Bush’s protector, their clean up man, but somebody forgot to tell Donald Trump.

AG William Barr, CIA Asset and Deep State Impresario?

Is Bill Barr looking the other way? 1.9M Votes NOT Validated by Arizona County.

AG Bill Barr’s guilty secrets: Derelict of Justice

Bill Barr is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, he has a history of performing damage limitation for the CIA, Director Casey, and the Bush family. His links to the CIA started as an intern while his father, Donald Barr, had been a member of the OSS which became the CIA. At a similar time Donald Barr hired the University dropout, Jeffrey Epstein, to teach math and physics at the prestigious Dalton school in Manhattan’s Eastside, New York at an unusually young age of 21 in 1974.

CIA, Iran-Contra and Drugs

Compromised by Terry Reed is the true story of Bill Clinton’s sellout to the CIA. The expose is Reed’s own eyewitness account. He was a former CIA asset whose patriotism transformed him into a liability when he refused to turn a blind eye to the Agency’s drug trafficking.

In the 1980s, Terry Reed knew William Barr under a different alias as a CIA liaison to Reagan’s CIA Director William Casey in Arkansas. Barr was supposed to be running a CIA cutout called Southern Air Transport. Reed later saw William Barr become AG under Bush 41, and connected him to the man he knew as Robert Johnson.

“Cover up-General Barr”

Back in 1992, the first time Bill Barr was U.S. attorney general, New York Times writer William Safire referred to him as “Cover up-General Barr” because of his role in burying evidence of then-President George H. W. Bush’s involvement in “Iraq-gate” and “Iran-Contra.”

Deep State Protector

As President Bush’s most notorious CIA insider from 1973 to 1977, and as the AG from 1991 to 1993, Barr wreaked havoc, flaunted the rule of law, and proved himself to be one of the CIA/Deep State’s greatest and most ruthless champions and protectors. Barr was a double agent during the Iran contra affair and a fixer for Poppy Bush. Barr wanted the Church Commission to remove the moratorium on the destruction of CIA documents…covering for his bosses.

Hunter’s laptop, his China and Ukrainian Burisma dealings

Barr said it was just fine that the House went through with impeachment! But the impeachment was to cover Biden’s son Hunter and his Ukrainian Burisma dealings. Barr failed to investigate or notify anyone about the laptop which he knew about and swept under the carpet. And so much more if you read the articles.

Bill Barr has a history of doing the wrong thing or not doing anything at all. Is Bill Barr negligent, incompetent, or lazy. Is it that he is working for someone else with a different agenda; he didn’t seem to want to investigate crime and seek justice which is the mandate of the AG. Jim Hoft reports on the breaking news that Bill Barr’s, was once again derelict of duty. He withheld evidence and refused to investigate at a time when his action would have been in the public’s interest

President Trump Releases Letter from US Attorney Who Claimed AG Barr Told Him Not to Investigate the 2020 Election Results in Pennsylvania

By Joe Hoft at Gateway Pundit

President Trump mentioned yesterday at the CPAC event in Texas that the US Attorney in Pennsylvania sent the President a letter recently where he claimed former AG Bill Barr told him not to investigate the crimes and corruption that occurred in the 2020 Election in that state. Tonight the President released the letter.

Yesterday President Trump told the CPAC crowd in Texas that recently a former US Attorney in Pennsylvania sent the President a letter stating that he was told by AG Barr not to investigate election crimes in Pennsylvania.

President Trump tonight released the letter he received from the former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, William McSwain. In the letter McSwain shared the following:

TRENDING: Biden Regime to Monitor Private Communications, Calls on SMS Carriers to “Dispel Misinformation About Vaccines That is Sent Over Social Media and Text Messages”

Below is the letter from former US Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Letter to President Trump by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Former Attorney General Barr and those who aided and abetted the election steal of 2020 should in the least, be put in jail. They stole our election (especially in Pennsylvania).

So WHY would Bill Barr not want to investigate election fraud?

Terry Reed may have the reason in an excerpt from his book, Compromised. He details a conversation between Bill Barr and Bill Clinton:

Barr chastised Clinton for his sloppy handling of the delicate operation and his half-brother, Roger Clinton’s, very public fall from grace for cocaine use and then his pardon by Bill. He would later tell Clinton, according to Reed, Bill, you are Mr. Casey’s fair-haired boy … You and your state have been our greatest asset. Mr. Casey wanted me to pass on to you that unless you f*** up and do something stupid, you’re No. 1 on the short list for a shot at the job that you’ve always wanted. You and guys like you are the fathers of the new government. We are the new covenant.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report