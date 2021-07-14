The United States and the Russian Federation have come to an agreement! The sanctions need to end, right here and right now, because the two greatest powers in the world are standing together on a matter of great global importance!

Well… not so much.

However, both countries are attempting to use propaganda in a very aggressive and assertive fashion to force millions of people to do something very unnatural: to accept an injection of a rather unproven, often dangerous, foreign substance into their bodies, and not just once or twice, but according to recent news stories, perhaps as often as twice or three times per year, all without any explanation or account to the doubts in circulation about the physical, mental and spiritual risks associated with this foreign substance.

Of course, we are discussing the various vaccines available for the COVID-19 pandemic, all the more spurred by an increase in the “Delta” variant of the virus. We have been covering this extensively, with focus on Russia, like the situation on Valaam, an island on which one of the world’s great Orthodox Christian monastic communities is based, and in Moscow, whose Head of External Relations for the Church set a new precedent of holiness by calling Orthodox Christian faithful who refuse the vaccine, “stupid”, even though it is clearly proven that accepting either type of treatment goes directly against the Church’s bioethics viewpoints about abortion or genetic alteration and “change of species” techniques being used to provide a feeble level of protection against what is almost certainly a bioengineered problem, SARS-CoV-2.

The propaganda approach has been very effective. Both governments of the USA and Russia have publicly confirmed that vaccination is “not mandatory”, while the Head of State of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has openly stated that people should take the vaccine, and even encouraged rather openly the use of “propaganda to a good purpose”. Well, at least he is being honest about it.

The American government is doing the same thing, even though the executive branch of the country appears to be likely fraudulent in nature, so the story that is closer to the truth might be to say somebody who is really running the United States through the puppet presidency in place is hiding the nature of its own wishes to dominate the lives of every single American.

To this end, both countries did a nasty little trick: At the federal level, there is indeed no mandate for anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But there is a mandate put in place, nevertheless. It basically goes like this: Get vaccinated or you do not have a job.

The Swedish company, Education First, operating in Moscow through their system of English First schools, sent out a document to the Moscow operations. That document was summarized as a directive to all employees of the company. Here is some of the text, selected to show the propaganda offensive and the dirty game of a mandate that technically is not a mandate. (I have this text because I work for this company as well and it was sent to me as an employee.) First, the propaganda:

Dear Colleagues I would like to update you on the current vaccination drive in Russia, and on the actions, we are taking. Introduction Before we look at the details of the law, and EF’s position, I wanted to thank you all for everything you do, and have done, to keep your colleagues and students healthy. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step to prevent getting sick with COVID-19 disease. We care about your health; whether you are working from schools, central office, or remotely, you are working in an Educational Institution and are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 every day. Employees working in the Educational Sector in Moscow are required to be vaccinated, given that you work in an Educational Institution. Getting vaccinated will help you to protect you and the people you come into contact with. At EF we pride ourselves on leading by example, and serving our staff, students, and the broader community. By getting vaccinated first, you can positively influence vaccination decisions of colleagues, friends, and family.

Do you see it? How wonderful! We care about our employees and students! Get vaccinated! It will help those around you. Do it now, so as to influence others to do it.

So to note some of the benefits that getting vaccinated can bring, we refer to the VAERS database and their website. While it is true that thus far the vast majority of vaccinations appear to suffer no ill effects, when such effects happen they are stunning, though covered with a thin veneer of “it’s really safe, guys” propaganda:

For public awareness and in the interest of transparency, CDC is providing timely updates on the following serious adverse events of interest: Anaphylaxis (A severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction) .after COVID-19 vaccination is rare and has occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States . Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur after any vaccination. If this occurs, vaccination providers can effectively and immediately treat the reaction. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

and has occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur after any vaccination. If this occurs, vaccination providers can effectively and immediately treat the reaction. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccination is rare. As of July 6, 2021, more than 12.6 million doses of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine have been given in the United States. CDC and FDA identified 38 confirmed reports of people who got the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and later developed TTS. Women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event. There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen. Learn more about J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS. To date, two confirmed cases of TTS following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Moderna) have been reported to VAERS after more than 318 million doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered in the United States. Based on available data, there is not an increased risk for TTS after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

As of July 6, 2021, more than 12.6 million doses of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine have been given in the United States. CDC and FDA identified 38 confirmed reports of people who got the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and later developed TTS. Women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event. There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen. Learn more about J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS. Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. As of July 6, 2021, VAERS has received 971 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews, CDC and FDA have confirmed 594 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports to assess whether there is a relationship to COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis.

As of July 6, 2021, VAERS has received 971 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews, CDC and FDA have confirmed 594 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports to assess whether there is a relationship to COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis. Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. More than 331 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 6, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 5,946 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines. However, recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event—blood clots with low platelets—which has caused deaths.

This last statistic of nearly 6,000 reports of death following COVID-19 vaccine stands in contrast to the stoppage of vaccinations for the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic after fewer than sixty people died. One hundred times more deaths, but no, guys, really, it is safe!

Let us go back now to the English First document for the mandate, which also includes a dash of propaganda:

Pursuant to the decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for the City of Moscow No. 1 dated June 15, 2021 “On carrying out preventive vaccinations for certain groups of citizens for epidemic indications”, those employed in educational sector are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The current minimum requirement of staff to be vaccinated is 60%, while our commitment is to vaccinate you remains to as close as 100% as possible. Staff are required to receive their first vaccination by July 15, 2021, with the second vaccine administered no later than August 15, 2021. The inability to meet 60% will likely result in a suspension of the business activity of EF, meaning that getting vaccinated, and working together collectively, is vital to our collective success. Next steps Your School Director or manager will have contacted you regarding being vaccinated. You will now fall into several categories: – vaccinated (1st or 2nd shot) in both instances you will have a certificate, after the final vaccination a QR code – previously had COVID-19, evidenced by a QR code – exempt due to holding an official medical certificate – ready to have the first vaccination before July 15th – you refuse to be vaccinated Please ensure that you provide (names redacted) with the vaccination certificates, QR codes or medical certificate stating your medical exemption. Where you plan to have the vaccination, please inform your school director or manager. Non-vaccinated staff You will be aware that non-compliance with the requirements to vaccinate staff attracts significant penalties, the most significant of which is a suspension of trading as a business. As a result, following the recommendations of Rostrud, we will suspend from work all employees who fail to: provide a vaccination certificate, provide a QR code evidencing recovery from COVID-19 or provide a medical exemption certificate. Effective from 15th July, all staff who refuse to be vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave, either until they provide a vaccination certificate, or until the Mayor of Moscow lifts the current measures. Given the current epidemiological situation in Moscow, this could be during Autumn 2021.

So there it is. Sure, nobody is forcing you to get vaccinated… except maybe your stomach, and those of your spouse and children. A few weeks ago, Mayor Sobyanin of Moscow killed two birds with one stone: He averted any forthcoming outbreak of obesity by closing all the food courts, so now people cannot eat in shopping centers. Now he is taking care of the rest of us by helping us not be financially able to buy any food at the food court, or anywhere else, unless we submit to the jab.

What kind of sheeple do people that make up these rules think we are?

It remains to be seen how this goes down in Russia, but it gets even more looney when one considers the possible future by the end of August:

the Delta outbreak will have wound down and there will be no more significant COVID-19 activity going on in Moscow, that is to say, this is a temporary situation .

. The Delta outbreak will be superseded by the next mutation and the city leadership will deem it necessary “for the common good” to continue the restrictions and expand them. They will make it a rule for more companies in Moscow to start mandating the vaccine – or go out of business. This trend would “ideally” spread to encompass the entire Russian Federation.

So, Americans, doesn’t this sound familiar? It should. It is happening in your country, too:

The politics of COVID-19 are completely out of control in both nations, for the same reason: The true story about SARS-CoV-2 is still being hidden. One hopes for the best (and I do try not to lose this hope), but the actions being taken line up with the notion that the media is trying very hard to suppress: that the virus is bioengineered NOT to be able to be eradicated; that it will simply mutate periodically and keep infecting people, including the same people over and over. Therefore, vaccines really are not vaccines, and may barely even be preventative medication in any way.

It could literally be that serious. If there is any hope under such a circumstance, it seems it lies in that Delta or other variations of the virus usually get weaker over time. Delta is more contagious than COVID-prime, but it does not appear to be higher in morbidity rates as a percentage of those who catch it. Hopefully this trend continues with further mutations as the virus gradually assumes its place in the general background of pathogens, but there are reports that claim it was bioengineered to not succumb to such natural ‘decay’. We do not really know because our governments and leaders are too busy calling us “stupid” for not shutting up and doing as we are told.

As an American working for a Swedish company in the Russian Federation, I have very little to stand on in terms of challenging this. However, I do have my journalism hat, and so I have made this public in the hope that it embarrasses the company enough to do something differently. It would seem that the best way to fight this power grab (for that is really what it is… if they can make us vaccinate once, then they can make us do it again, and again, and many other things we otherwise would not want to do!) is to make it public – get people aware of this and raise a fuss.

Freedom isn’t free. It has to be fought for. While our present tyrannies may be truly concerned for us (a generous thought), whether they are or not, we are not subjects of the realm to be pushed about as the Masters see fit – at least not in America. And, honestly, as far as most Russians seem to be, they are not interested in obeying such personal instructions.

