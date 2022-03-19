The Sex Offender Register Controversy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Joe Biden, the botoxed cadaver as vlogger H.A. Goodman calls him, pledged to nominate a black woman for the Supreme Court. No, not Judge Vonda Evans, she would have been an interesting pick to say the least, but Ketanji Brown Jackson has come under fire both for praising the ludicrous anti-American/anti-white 1619 Project and for going soft on sexual predators, particularly child sex predators.

Her ignorance of the true history of slavery and the way principally white men are responsible for her high standard of living is understandable; the mainstream media is awash with fanciful stories about the great civilisations of Africa which were somehow plundered by the European imperialists. But what of sex offenders? According to Senator Josh Hawley, she has a pattern of treating sexual predators leniently. In particular, she has, he said, gone lenient on people (ie men) who download child pornography. She has also, shock, horror, suggested that sex offender registries may be unconstitutional.

Hawley is right to be concerned about protecting the young, including and especially infants including preschoolers. But most of the grooming that has been happening in the United States has been done in schools by teachers, mostly women teachers, who have been indoctrinated with garbage critical theories. James Lindsay has discussed this in great depth on his New Discourses podcast. What though of child pornography?

Hawley calls these men pedophiles – American parlance – but are they? The overwhelming majority of these cases involve men looking at pictures. Run the phrase “naked babies” through Google image search and see what comes up. If these photographs were illegal, they would have been taken down. If for some reason you think that is bad, use the term “dead Palestinian children” and answer this question honestly: isn’t what you see then worse than the vilest child porn you could imagine?

If men go looking for child pornography on the Dark Web, if they trade it with each other, and even worse, if they commission it – as some have done, most notably from the Philippines, then that is far worse, but we need to keep a sense of proportion about this.

With the rise of smartphones with high quality cameras attached, we have seen teenagers “sexting” each other, which as the law stands can see a teenage boy or girl being both a victim of child pornography AND a perpetrator, if you can imagine that? This has actually happened.

With regard to sex offender registers, here is the full list of all US registries, including overseas territories and Indian tribes. That is a lot of work for a lot of bureaucrats.

The first American sex offender registries were inspired, if that is the right word, by child murders. Child murders are not necessarily sex crimes, but those committed outside of domestic or terrorist circumstances usually are. One would hope that there would be no need for a registry of child murderers, but the categories of sex offenders has been expanded to absurd lengths. Some people have been forced to register as sex offenders for urinating in public.

One particularly cruel case is that of Shawna Baldwin who at the age of 19 had drunken sex with a 14 year old. Reverse the ages and it is of course a different situation entirely, but she was forced to register as a sex offender for life, even though she is now a mother of three. How does making her or many others, overwhelming men, register as sex offenders protect the young or anyone? What about the drunken creep who fondles a woman’s breast at the office party? He may deserve a slap round the face or a kick where it hurts, but branded for life, seriously?

There are now thought to be around three quarters of a million registered sex offenders in the United States. Because of the at times absurd restrictions on them, many end up homeless, and finding them work is, problematic, to put it mildly.

If Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to at least look at this problem, what is so terrible about that? Finally, let’s look at a couple of her cases.

In November 2015, she sentenced the 33 year old Daniel Savage to 37 months in prison on a federal charge of travelling interstate to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, He pleaded guilty, and was also ordered 10 years of supervised release with registering as a sex offender for 25 years. There was no minor involved, Savage had fallen for an on-line FBI sting, but no one said sex offenders had to be intelligent.

In July 2018, she sentenced Keith Young of Washington D.C. to twenty years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offences. Young had been convicted after a jury trial. On his release he will be subject to ten years of supervision. Whatever her views on the sex offender registry, clearly she has her priorities right with organised crime.

