The Second Coming Of Casey Anthony

If you live in the United States or have an interest in true crime, you have probably heard the name Casey Anthony. In 2011, she stood trial for the murder of her young daughter and was acquitted against the weight of the evidence. Because this was Florida and due to the nature of the crime, she had been facing the death penalty.

The entire trial was broadcast live on YouTube, so it would be reinventing the wheel to go into the case in great detail here. Suffice it to say that she was convicted on several minor charges, but because she had spent so long on remand, she was released almost at once.

Caylee Anthony was last seen alive on June 16, 2008. Her body was found dumped in swampy woodland on August 11. Because of the delay in finding it and the Florida heat, there wasn’t much left of the poor girl, but some duct tape found at the scene indicated she’d had her mouth taped shut. For the next thirty-one days, Casey partied with her friends, telling her parents a pack of lies. Finally, when Cindy Anthony wised up that something was wrong, she told her Caylee had been kidnapped by her (non-existent) nanny.

The lies continued until and during the trial, although wisely her legal team didn’t put her on the stand. This allowed her to make outrageous allegations through her lawyer without being subjected to cross-examination. Her defense, such as it was, was that Caylee had drowned in the backyard pool, the girl’s body had been found by Casey’s father George, that he had blamed her, then disposed of it. And Casey kept quiet because…she had been sexually abused by her father since she was very young.

George Anthony took the stand at his daughter’s trial to deny these allegations, and as he stepped down, rubbed his hands together to signify that he had washed his hands of her and wanted nothing more to do with her. The Anthonys had put up a $500.000 bond for her early in the proceedings, not the sort of thing an abusive father would do.

The Casey Anthony trial resulted in the most perverse verdict since the OJ Simpson trial in 1995. The reason was soon made clear, Casey was tried by the dumbest jury ever empanelled in Florida. Shortly, one of the jurors gave an interview in which she said they couldn’t find a motive or a cause of death. Since when did a murder conviction require a motive, a cause of death, or even a body? In any case, there was both a clear motive and a cause of death. As prosecutor Jeff Ashton pointed out, Casey was enjoying her life partying with friends and hanging out with free spending dudes when she should have been home looking after her daughter. She had to choose between her daughter and her current lifestyle. Shocking as it may seem to ordinary people, she chose the latter, and that choice involved killing Caylee.

In closing, Ashton pointed to the duct tape found at the crime scene. In a clear reference to the claim that George Anthony had disposed of Caylee’s body he said there was no reason to put duct tape on the mouth of a child, alive or dead. Yet in spite of all this evidence, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder.

That acquittal didn’t stop her from becoming the most hated woman in America. Legal pundit Nancy Grace christened her Tot Mom. Grace is an enthusiastic proponent of the death penalty, probably because her fiancé was murdered in 1979.

Since her unwarranted acquittal, Casey has been keeping a low profile for the most part and is still living in Florida under her own name, apparently unmolested, although last year she was involved in a minor altercation in which a woman threw a drink over her. Casey called the police!

Now, she has decided it is time for her to resurface with a little help from the imbeciles at Netflix who have come up with a three and a half hour mini-series about the case. This has rightly caused no little outrage because Casey uses it to regurgitate the lies she didn’t have the courage to tell on the witness stand, and has embellished them with the willing cooperation of the same company that gave the world the obscene Cuties as well as the utterly dishonest Harry & Meghan.

Not only does Casey accuse her father of sexually abusing her from a young age, but she makes the same claim of her brother. The identity of Caylee’s father has never been revealed, so now she claims she doesn’t know who was the father because, yes, you guessed, she was drugged and raped.

This pseudo-documentary is being released in three parts. The good news is that a number of YouTube channels have reviewed and commented on it so you don’t have to watch more than the few clips that have been released. That way you won’t be putting money in the pockets of the unscrupulous people who run this depraved company. Some reviewers also cover the evidence uncovered only after the trial which further incriminates this woman whom the vast majority of the American public including legal pundits believe got away with murder.

