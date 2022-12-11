The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Advances Deeper Bakhmut, UK MSM Praises Surovikin, Serbia Kosovo Crisis Deepens, China Saudi Forge Close Links
Topic 698
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If that area was a military complex I feel sure that Russia would have it’s defences top notch. .Shelling civilian areas is what the Ukies are good at.