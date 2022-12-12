The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU, Baerbock push Serbia towards conflict. Bakhmut nears endgame, Russia advances. U/1
Topic 806
If the Eu eclipses power of nations at the UN council, then it would be honest and sensible for all EU countries to immediately withdraw from UN and, the EU take their place formally announcing that all former nations of the Eu are henceforth abolished as nation states.
In fact, the EU should do so without consulting the nation states involved. Let’s see if it survives for longer than one more week.
EU IS JUST THE JEWISH SCAM !!
EU-SCAM
Is this the same Dutch government that demonizes and seeks to destroy it’s own farmers?
RUN BY THIS ASSHOLE
Serbia is not with the program
They refuse to vilify Russia. That is a death sentence
YES IT IS, TO EU-SCAM
JUST ADMIT IT !!
So the EU has pressed ahead with sending more money to Ukraine despite Hungary not voting yes, which is against their charter. Now they are pushing (or abetting) the looming conflict in Serbia/Kosovo, even though they(and NATO) have been asked to pull out and five member countries of the EU don’t recognise Kosovo. Therefore we have now reached the point where all of the EU rules and regulations that underpin its existence are no longer valid as they are discarding them. Let’s hope that some of the member countries decide that if the rules don’t apply anymore, they can just… Read more »
KHAZARIAN JEW MAFIA IS IN PANIC MODE. MOST OF AFRICA, SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA AND NOW THE ARABIC WORLD ARE ON THE RUSSIAN SIDE, AND THERE IS NOTHING TO CHANGE THEIR MINDS !!