The Real Crisis Hasn’t Begun. March 2020 Was the Tip of the Iceberg and We’re On the Titanic

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
—————————————————————————————————
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
—————————————————————————————————
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
—————————————————————————————————
Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
—————————————————————————————————
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.Investors are looking for more appreciation and so they are moving more of their portfolio to equities. Bonds are also seeing major inflows but high frequency traders are capitalizing on serious momentum, serious trends.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.