The People v The New World Order… White hat hackers have discovered “Easter eggs” in the voting machines.

Patrick Byrne Easter Eggs in the voting machines EASTER EGGS🚨 White hat hackers have discovered “Easter eggs” in the voting machines. An “Easter egg” is a hidden feature or command in a video game. These hidden commands are not mentioned in user manuals.

The People of The World are Being Cheated

If you are not with The People then you are with The New World Order. The NWO think it is ok to cheat the People out of their votes so they can take over and implement their “Great Reset”. They are trying to cheat you out of your jobs, cheat you out of your property, cheat you out of your tax dollars, cheat you of your freedom of speech, cheat you out of your freedom of mobility, cheat you out of your faith and cheat you out of your family.

There are people with most of the money in the world. They are in the shadows and they believe you should own nothing because you are not one of them! They have an ideology that is evil, they want to control you, and reduce your ability to fight back. They do it by using their incredible wealth is used to buy weak minded people.

An election official with knowledge of this “Easter egg” could hit a combination of buttons and get this specific model of machine to hypothetically stop counting Republican votes, Democrat votes, etc.

