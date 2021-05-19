The New YouTube Terms Of Service For Content Creators

On June 1, YouTube is introducing new terms of service for its content creators. Most of these terms aren’t new, many are common sense, and as you might expect from a legal document, this one is extremely lengthy. And, one might add, sufficiently ambiguous to enable any content creator to be “cancelled” on a whim.

At the very beginning, the reader is told this update is being made “to explicitly prohibit the collection of any information that might identify a person without their permission…”

Does that mean it is against the new terms of service for content creators to identify the Queen of England and her address? For Stephen Crowder maybe, but not for The Young Turks.

There follows quite a bit of blurb about monetisation and channel memberships. Channel membership is only for large (ie popular) channels. Although anyone of any age may use YouTube, the minimum age for running a channel is thirteen, and parental consent is required for all minors.

Copyright is a complex issue, although there is a simple solution to all copyright issues that no one else on the planet seems to have thought of. However, this is an interesting couple of paragraphs:

“Using any of these copyright management tools to submit a takedown request starts a legal process.

Misuse of any of these tools, such as submitting false information, may result in the suspension of your account or other legal consequences. Before submitting takedown requests, it’s important to consider whether fair use, fair dealing, or other exceptions to copyright applies in each situation.”

This is a welcome condition. With the rise of so-called cancel culture, false and at times malicious attempts to sabotage YouTube channels have become commonplace. Gratuitously false allegations need to be punished but seldom are.

Under the sub-heading “Spam, deceptive practices, & scams policies” the reader is told:

“On December 9, we started applying our Presidential Election Integrity policy (below) to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, meaning we remove content that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election uploaded on or after December 9. We have begun issuing strikes for new content that violates the policy uploaded on or after January 7, 2021.”

So let’s get this right, you can upload videos that accuse Donald Trump of rape; you can upload videos that accuse Joe Biden of rape – both demonstrably false claims by the type of women no man in his right mind would share an empty elevator with.

You can post a video called Ghetto Black People are the Scum of the Black Community!!! – which was uploaded by a black American on April 25, 2014, to a channel that currently has 1.9 million subscribers. You can post any number or kind of videos trashing white people, especially white men, but you can’t claim Joe Biden is an illegitimate President the same way you COULD claim Trump was back in 2016.

These then are the terms of service, and if you breach them, like Alex Jones, you will be banished from YouTube. Your masters have spoken.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report