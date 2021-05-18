Bill, Melinda, Jeff & Men’s Club meetings at NY Mansion
Gates And Epstein Traded Advice On Bill’s ‘Toxic’ Marriage, Jeff’s Image Rehab During Secretive “Men’s Club” Gatherings
A former Jeffrey Epstein insider claims that Bill Gates was a regular at the notorious pedophile’s $77 million Manhattan townhouse, where Epstein held “men’s club” – type gatherings for his closest pals (documented by his home’s alleged network of spy cameras, we’re sure). For Gates, “Going to Jeffrey’s was a respite from his marriage.
