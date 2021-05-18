in Latest, Video

UN Security Council FAILS to end Israel-Gaza conflict

The Duran: Episode 974

Senseless Cycle of Bloodshed, Destruction between Israel, Palestinians in Gaza Must Stop Now, Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Senior Government Officials Call for Immediate Ceasefire, Relaunching Peace Talks As fighting between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza broke furiously into its seventh day, foreign ministers in the Security Council today called unequivocally for an immediate end to the bloodshed, sounding alarm bells over the imminent potential for the violence to spill into the wider region.

