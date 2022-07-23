The Korean War May Never End

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Korean War that began in 1950 is technically ongoing because only an armistice was signed in 1953, rather than a peace treaty. American warmongers argue the United States must spend $8 billion a year to keep 30,000 troops there at a dozen bases until the war ends. This is only because the United States refuses to even discuss an end to the war because it will lose control of South Korea’s military if American Generals leave. In addition, part of the justification for the Pentagon’s massive annual budget is to defend South Korea, and those who profit off the perpetual American presence spend millions of dollars each year to lobby American congressmen to keep their racket going.

The South Korean military is five times stronger than the North Korean military, and there are no Russian or Chinese soldiers based in North Korea. South Korea has twice the population and forty times the GDP of decrepit North Korea and has fortified its mountainous border. American troops are not needed there but powerful interests protect the status quo. Withdrawing just half the American troops would save the United States over three billion dollars a year and may allow a formal peace treaty to be signed.

Related Tale: “The Mythical North Korean Threat”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG1b-…

Related Tale: “All Nuclear Weapons are Illegal”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tod8…

“Withdraw from DMZ Bases”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2013; https://www.g2mil.com/casey.htm

“Thirty-five House Republicans are ‘gravely concerned’ about formally ending the Korean War”; David Choi; Stars and Stripes; December 9, 2021; https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia…

“The unknown oligarch fighting for an endless Korean War”; Eli Clifton; Responsible Statecraft; March 8, 2022; https://responsiblestatecraft.org/202…

“Cut Army Fat in Korea”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2011; https://www.g2mil.com/daegu.htm

“Pull Airmen and Aircraft out of Osan”; Carlton Meyer; G2mil; 2011; https://www.g2mil.com/osan.htm

