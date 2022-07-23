The Latest Democrat Attempt To Steal Elections

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On July 21, the Epoch Times uploaded a video to YouTube about an organisation called Run For Something. That something is a position in local government, or a position counting the votes to decide who serves in local government.

This is a short video; you can watch it here. So who is behind Run For Something? Its website was first archived on January 26, 2017, and under WHO WE ARE the very first person on the list is Amanda Litman who describes herself as

“Hillary Clinton’s email director. (The other emails.)”

You mean the legal ones as opposed to the illegal ones which she sent from her private server to evade freedom of information laws (and jeopardise national security into the bargain?) Yup!

Amanda says she is “Responsible for raising more than $330 million online.”

So people are paying you to destroy their freedoms? Yup!

She also says she is a feminist, so of course never does anything wrong.

A Politico article currently linked from its homepage is called:

Fighting Trump, Dems launch plan to elect thousands of local election supervisors”

So it is clear that Run For Something is anything but non-partisan, and rather than being simply a Democrat organisation it is progressive one.

Progressive music is one thing, but progressive in this context means something very different. The original Progressive Era in the United States is considered to have lasted from 1896-1916, although one can of course quibble over the dates. As Murray Rothbard explained in his classic 1984 speech on the Federal Reserve, the idea was that businessmen with a conscious allowed or called for regulation of their activities to serve the public good. As if! In reality, businessmen formed cartels so they could cut production and raise prices.

The unions have usually gone along with such plans because their members benefit, even if the public as a whole does not. In furtherance of this plan, the moneyed elite recruited frontmen, including academics and tame journalists. Are things any different today? Mutatis mutandis, no. Something else that hasn’t changed are the gullibles who go along with such schemes, and in this connection we can give a well-known example: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Progressives claim they support working people, yet what have progressive policies done for them?

As soon as Biden became President he shut down a major pipeline which destroyed thousands of high-paying jobs. He opened the southern border, flooding the country with illegals (including the rapist of a 10 year old girl much in the news recently). Dangerous drugs have also flooded into the country, and where will all these bogus asylum seekers go? Importing millions of destitute people, many of whom can’t speak English, can only wreck the economy further.

Insane progressive policies have also led to dangerous and at times disgusting individuals being put straight back on the street after arrest. These include the man who smothered a woman with faeces at a New York train station and two New York shoplifters who have each been arrested more than a hundred times. In Los Angeles, former Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass was attacked and nearly blinded by a deranged homeless individual with a track record of attacking women.

If these people manage to steal the local elections, or even win them honestly, America will go even further down the tubes than it is now. The only people who will profit will be the elites who are funding this organisation, that is if Antifa and their fellow travellers don’t drag them out of their gated communities and high security apartments in a replay of something we have seen many times in history, and from which they have learned precisely nothing.

